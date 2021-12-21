Family Health, the primary care division of the Mobile County Health Department, is reporting issues with its telephones at the Citronelle Health Center and the North Mobile Health Center in Mount Vernon.

This is an issue that will not likely be resolved for several weeks, according to the health department.

In the meantime, individuals needing to reach those two facilities should call the MCHD central appointment staff at 251-690-8889.

Additional updates will be shared on social media channels, the health department says.