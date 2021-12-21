Family Health, the primary care division of the Mobile County Health Department, is reporting issues with its telephones at the Citronelle Health Center and the North Mobile Health Center in Mount Vernon.
This is an issue that will not likely be resolved for several weeks, according to the health department.
In the meantime, individuals needing to reach those two facilities should call the MCHD central appointment staff at 251-690-8889.
Additional updates will be shared on social media channels, the health department says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.