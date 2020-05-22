MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County Public School officials announced parking plans and other parameters for next week's graduation ceremonies scheduled to take place at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

School officials released the following information:

"Mobile County Public Schools is committed to giving the Class of 2020 the recognition and honor it deserves through our planned commencement exercises. Even though their senior year did not end as any of us could have imagined, our goal is to provide our students with a traditional-style graduation. To do so, we must remain in compliance with the health and safety guidelines as established by the Centers for Disease Control, the Alabama Department of Education and Mobile County Public Schools.

Therefore, we respectfully request that you understand the rationale for these parameters and understand that those who refuse to comply will not be allowed into the graduation exercises. Non-compliance will have a negative impact on the respective graduate due to family members not being admitted into the stadium."

NON-NEGOTIABLE PARAMETERS/EXPECTATIONS

Tickets

-- Each graduate will receive five (5) tickets - NO EXCEPTIONS.

-- No one will be allowed into the stadium without going through security checks and without having a VALID MCPSS-issued ticket.

-- All tickets will be verified at the gate utilizing UV light to ensure authentication of tickets. Therefore, unauthorized tickets will be easily identified.

Stadium Entrance

-- Gates will open one hour before each ceremony begins.

-- All ticket-holders must wear a mask or mouth and nose covering to enter stadium.

-- Only clear bags will be allowed into the stadium. This includes purses and backpacks.

-- UMBRELLAS WILL BE ALLOWED DUE TO THE POSSIBILITY OF RAIN DURING THE SCHEDULED CEREMONIES.

-- In the event of rain, the ceremonies will continue unless lightning is taking place in the immediate area. However, if lightning is observed, the ceremonies will be postponed for 30 minutes to see if conditions improve.

-- If ceremonies are postponed, graduates will be secured in the east end zone. Spectators will be allowed to move to the breezeways or return to their cars during the period.

-- MCPSS reserves the right to not allow any suspicious individuals, including those dressed in suspicious attire, to enter the stadium and WILL report suspicious individuals to uniformed officers immediately.

-- Graduates only will enter the stadium at the North - Gate 1.

All other guests will enter through Gate 2 and Gate 3.

Seating

-- All seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis, with the exception of handicap seating. Everyone will be REQUIRED to sit in designated seating areas only.

-- Families of five (5) are to sit together. NO MORE THAN FIVE INDIVIDUALS ARE TO BE SEATED IN ONE AREA.

-- Each family must be six feet apart from other families.

-- No one will be allowed to sit where red tape has been placed on the bleachers in order to adhere to social distancing requirements. NO ONE WILL BE ALLOWED TO SIT IN ANY AREAS MARKED IN RED.

-- Two (2) rows of bleachers will be skipped throughout the seating area to allow proper distancing between families.

-- Ticket-holding wheelchair guests will be directed to the wheelchair accessible area and may be accompanied by one ticket-holding guest.

-- No one will be allowed on the field with the exception of MCPSS authorized personnel, contracted photographers, wheelchair guests and their one accompanying guest.

-- All MCPSS graduation ceremonies will be broadcast live (except Augusta Evans) on mcpssTV, Mobile County Public Schools’ Facebook page, and Fox10.6. Augusta Evans’ ceremony will air on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

Parking/Parking Lot

-- There will be no congregating in the parking lots before, during or after each ceremony. Those attempting to congregate will be asked to leave the premise.

-- Designated parking will be provided for both graduates and guests. The parking lots will be manned at all times to assist with parking and to direct traffic.

-- There will be limited parking. Therefore, spectators are encouraged to carpool as feasible.

Security

-- Security measures will be strictly enforced.

-- There will be a heavy presence of uniformed officers stationed throughout both the interior and exterior of the stadium.

Sanitation

-- Hand-sanitizing stations will be located throughout the stadium, and EVERYONE is encouraged to utilize them as needed.

Food/Concessions/Restrooms

-- Due to each ceremony being scheduled to last less than two hours, the stadium concession stands will not be opened.

-- Bottles of water will be sold throughout the stands for $2 a bottle to allow guests to remain hydrated during the ceremonies.

-- The use of stadium restrooms will be limited.

Again, we want to make the graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020 as memorable and dignified as possible. Therefore, we ask for your cooperation to allow graduates to receive their diplomas without interruptions and to ensure the safety and well-being of all in attendance at our MCPSS 2020 Graduation Commencement Exercises.