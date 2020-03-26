MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Governor Kay Ivey announcing due to the Coronavirus students will not return to the classroom for the rest of this school year, instead teaching will resume under alternative methods beginning April 6th.
While she says nothing can replace the face-to-face interaction of teachers and students in the classroom -- Ivey says everyone has to be flexible as they are doing the best they can with all of their resources to continue learning during this time
"This decision was not made lightly and down with tremendous concern and after a lot of discussion," said Ivey.
Gov. Ivey went on to say her top priority remains the health and safety of all Alabamians.
"We must be serious about eliminating the spread of this virus. The public health warnings are not suggestions. They have been put in place to save your life. Folks this is real," said Gov. Ivey.
The Mobile County Public School System said they are not surprised by the decision and have been preparing for several weeks for a number of scenarios. MCPSS Spokesperson Rena Philips tells us they have already developed a plan and submitted it for approval.
"So a lot of this is online, t we are also aware that some of our students don't have access to the internet or to a computer at home. So we are going to have some measures in place for those students because we want every child to keep learning. So that may be traditional printed out packets that they pick up and work on, but that is very important to us that no student loses their learning over this extended break," said Philips.
Left without a choice parents too are not surprised. Charletta Williams has a 6th grader and an 11th grader in the Mobile County Public School System.
"The kids are going to be okay... the parents are going to have to get with the program," said Williams.
While Coronavirus has forced school officials to cancel all band and sporting activities -- they're making sure seniors graduate on time to continue their future -- even if commencement ceremonies have to be held later this summer.
"The kids need that experience when they walk across that stage. That's the only thing I'm focused on. The 12th graders are going to feel relieved -- that's a good thing to walk across that stage," said Williams.
For many this new way of learning is teaching everyone life goes on -- Coronavirus or not.
"You never stop learning -- that's what we say as a school system. And we have all learned over the last couple of weeks and we will continue to learn. And we are going to learn from each other, we are going to look at best practices that other teachers, other school systems are doing and we are all going to work together to improve it -- because we want every child to be successful," said Philips.
State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey says the official end of the school year will now be June 5th. Among the other resources he says will be used during this time: Alabama Public TV will be broadcasting courses for different ages and subjects; The Alabama Public Library Service -- free Homework Hotline with more than 3,000 people ready to answer the calls.
Meanwhile, the Mobile County Public School System says they are updating everything Coronavirus related as it pertains to the school system on its website under the "Coronavirus" section. Once their plan gets approved parents and students will be notified and updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.