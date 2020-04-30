MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - During a call with the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Mobile County Public School Superintendent Chresal Threadgill said social-distancing is part of the school system’s plan heading into the 2020-2021 academic school year.

“I don’t believe social-distancing will disappear this fall,” he told participants on the call. “Therefore, our plan does include social-distancing once school starts.”

MCPSS closed all schools at the end of the day Tuesday, March 17, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to Threadgill, while school officials are currently finalizing plans for the summer as well as plans for the beginning of the school year in the fall, his team is also working on a plan in case a second shut down takes place at the end of the calendar year.

“If, in October and November, we have to shut down again, we’re working on a plan,” he said. “It’s not finalized; but we have something in place.”

Threadgill told the group, there are also plans in place for graduation.

“We do have a plan for our graduation. I’d rather not give that information out because we haven’t communicated to the parents what we’re going to do,” he said. “But as you know, we have to first think about safety. However, we have a plan in place that I think everyone will be pleased with.”

He went on to tell the group that the system's Academic Continuity Plan has been used as a model for other school systems not only in the state of Alabama but also in neighboring states.

MCPSS was the second school system in the state to submit and have their plan approved.

Threadgill also commented on the 66 sites around the county serving breakfast and lunch to MCPSS students. He said volunteers are serving on average over 300,000 meals per week.