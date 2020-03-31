According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s office, a corrections officer has tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials say all inmates who were associated with the officer are being closely watched and observed.
They say one inmate has tested positive at Mobile Metro Jail and that this inmate was not in contact with the infected corrections officer.
MCSO says there are three levels associated with COVID-19 at Metro Jail; level 1 is observation; level 2 are those showing symptoms and level 3 are those who test positive.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The state of Alabama is reporting 974 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Ac…
Coronavirus cases in the United States have surpassed 175,000.
Coronavirus pits cities and states against each other as they try to stop spread from out-of-towners
It had been two weeks since Oregon had declared an emergency in its coronavirus battle, and …
80,000 pounds of food, just 50 volunteers, spreading one message.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) reports that a s…
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - According to officials, Foley is operating with essential-only activiti…
According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s office, a corrections officer has tested positive f…
Walmart added to its worker safety policies Tuesday as protections for retail and grocery st…
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has been diagnosed with Covid-19, the network said in a memo to emplo…
Austal President Craig Perciavalle confirmed that an employee at Austal has tested positive …
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival has been postponed until later …
Life under coronavirus means staying at home as much as possible — but you’ll likely need to…
If you are travelling to the Sunshine State be prepared to hit a traffic checkpoint. Governo…
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management wants citizens in the state to know that …
President Donald Trump on Monday pledged to send life-saving ventilators to Alabama.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.