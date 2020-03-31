Mobile County Sheriff's Office

According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s office, a corrections officer has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say all inmates who were associated with the officer are being closely watched and observed.

They say one inmate has tested positive at Mobile Metro Jail and that this inmate was not in contact with the infected corrections officer.

MCSO says there are three levels associated with COVID-19 at Metro Jail; level 1 is observation; level 2 are those showing symptoms and level 3 are those who test positive.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.