According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s office, a corrections officer has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say all inmates who were associated with the officer are being closely watched and observed.

They say one inmate has tested positive at Mobile Metro Jail and that this inmate was not in contact with the infected corrections officer.

MCSO says there are three levels associated with COVID-19 at Metro Jail; level 1 is observation; level 2 are those showing symptoms and level 3 are those who test positive.