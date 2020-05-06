MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff's Department confirmed the death of a medical assistant who tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are heartbroken to announce the death of long time Medical Assistant, Casadear "Ceda" Williams, says Warden Trey Oliver. “She fought gracefully for almost a week in ICU after testing positive for COVID-19."

Officials say Williams began working for Metro Jail in 2004. They say, "she was admired and adored by all of her co-workers who were part of the medical staff, as well as the Corrections Officers. Ceda would have celebrated her “59th” birthday on Saturday, May 9th. Ceda leaves behind a son, daughter and one grandchild."