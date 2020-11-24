Medical leader calling for statewide mask mandate in MS

JACKSON, MS (WAPT) -- State medical leaders say now is the time for Gov. Tate Reeves to bring back the statewide mask mandate.
There are currently mask requirements in 22 Mississippi counties, but doctors are seeing a widespread increase in cases beyond the counties with restrictions.
University of Mississippi Medical Center vice Chancellor Dr. LouAnne Woodward says we are at a point in the pandemic that Reeves needs to step up his messaging.
"I think that sends a big signal for that position to say, we are at a critical point, people. We need to have a statewide mask mandate," said Woodward.
While Reeves has said many times he believes Mississippians will "Do the right thing" and wear masks, other governors are not only mandating masks in and outdoors, they are empowering law enforcement across jurisdictions to strictly enforce the rules.
Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland will not tolerate those who don't comply.
"It is sort of like saying I have a constitutional right to drive drunk. I have a constitutional right not wear a seat belt, or to yell fire in a crowded movie theater, or to not follow the speed limit. We are talking about a quarter of a million people dying" said Hogan.
Reeves is expected to hold a COVID-19 Press conference on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. after speaking to federal officials Monday about a distribution strategy for a COVID-19 vaccine.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile County's health officer said city leaders will have the final …
The White House coronavirus task force continues to sound the alarm on the spread of the pan…
We need a nationwide Covid alert-level system to save lives and restore jobs, former CDC director says
Covid is surging exponentially in much of the country, with six new infections every second …
JACKSON, MS (WAPT) -- State medical leaders say now is the time for Gov. Tate Reeves to bri…
Covid-19 is running unabated across almost every American community, and one model projects …
In the air and on the roads, people are already traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Pennsylvania to ban alcohol sales at bars and restaurants on Thanksgiving eve in effort to stop coronavirus spread
In an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19, Pennsylvania state officials announced Monday t…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – More than three in 100 people who showed up for free, precautionary CO…
No, the coronavirus lockdown did not solve climate change. Not even a little bit. In fact, t…
MOBILE, Ala. — The Mobile County Health Department and Family Health, its primary care divis…
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.