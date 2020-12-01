MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Tuesday, December 1, members of the Medical Society of Mobile County issued a statement encouraging officials in local municipalities to not issue parade permits at this time.

The organization's letter reads in part:

"We now know that social distancing works including wearing a face covering, hand washing, and staying 6 feet apart. As our seasons change, with the upcoming holidays and Carnival seasons, it will be considerably more difficult to follow this fundamental and undisputed lifesaving guidance.

The letter went on to say:

"Current guidance from the CDC/ADPH emphasize that non work gatherings must maintain at least 6' spacing. Clearly with the upcoming holiday, Social, parade and Carnival season, there will be a number of events where 6' spacing cannot be maintained by the county municipalities. We emphasize that the guidance is clear: non-work gatherings are just that - non work gatherings and 6' is 6'. The event that poses the most staggering and considerable risk are parades; where thousands of citizens attend, crowded together, and remain for several hours along various parade routes."

Read the full statement here: