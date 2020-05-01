Perhaps no one outside of government has examined Alabama’s novel coronavirus statistics more closely than Chip Brownlee, a journalist at the Alabama Political Reporter.

Brownlee has tracked the outbreak since it reached Alabama and has produced a web page filled with charts, graphs and animations that describe the outbreak from numerous angles.

One of those graphics shows how Mobile County went from not even being in the state’s top 10 counties when it comes to coronavirus infections to overtaking Jefferson County in less than a month. It also leads the state in deaths.

The situation has perplexed Gulf Coast political leaders and health officials. Brownlee offered a theory: Perhaps, he said, the disease was circulating much more extensively in Mobile much earlier but went undetected because so few tests were available.

“We all know that testing there was slow to get off the ground compared to Jefferson County, so if you look back in mid-March, I mean Jefferson County was – because of the private labs that started doing the drive through testing and because UAB launched testing earlier, because Highland Church had drive-through testing – Jefferson County got access to testing earlier,” he told FOX10 News.

Even now, Brownlee said, a higher percentage of Jefferson County residents have been tested than Mobile County residents – “which makes the numbers coming out of Mobile even more … worrisome.”

Brownlee also noted that officials in Birmingham acted sooner to impose restrictions on businesses than in Mobile, although he acknowledged there remains uncertainty over how effective thee measures are.

So many factors can influence infection rates that it is difficult to make sweeping judgments about the effect of one policy or another. But he said the data coming two weeks or so after a significant policy change can offer clues about the impact of those decisions.

“I’ve talked to several epidemiologists and infectious disease experts who’ve said, ‘You know, look, we’re kind of running at this point a social experiment nationwide where we’re trying different things,’” he said. “Georgia’s loosening restrictions. Alabama’s kept most of its restrictions in place, although it’s loosened some of them. Other states have left their stay-at-home orders in place entirely. And then even within Alabama, we have kind of a social experiment going on.”

One thing that has been evident from the numbers is the wide racial disparity. According to the most recent data from the Alabama Department of Public Health, black residents make up about 38 percent of coronavirus patients but only bout a quarter of the state’s population. The disparity is even greater with deaths – African-Americans comprise almost 45 percent.

Brownlee agreed with experts who speculate that black Alabamians have worse outcomes because they are less likely to have insurance, less likely to have access to medical care and more likely to have underlying health conditions that make the disease deadlier.

But what about the differences in infection rates? That’s harder to explain, but Brownlee said he thinks African-Americans are more likely to have the kinds of “essential” jobs that require close contact with the public, such as grocery store clerks and food deliverers.

Meanwhile, white Alabamians are more likely to have white collar jobs that allow work from home, he added.

As he has worked to expand the data available to the website, Brownlee said he has run up against the limitations of the information provided by the Alabama Department of Public Health. For instance, he said, the state only puts out a cumulative number of people who have been hospitalized.

It would be better to know how many people are in hospitals at any given time, Brownlee said, adding that said he believes the state has been reluctant to publish that out of concerns over its accuracy. He added that it would be useful to know how many patients have recovered.

“I mean, I think they’re working really hard to get this data, but there’s a lot of date that I wish we had,” he said.