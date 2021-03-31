MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Millions of dollars from the federal stimulus program have flooded the inmate accounts of Alabama prisoners, even those convicted of capital murder.

It’s not a clerical error.

Those inmates are eligible just like nearly every adult citizen, thanks to a federal court ruling late last year.

Prosecutors on both sides of Mobile Bay said it is outrageous, considering victims in many of those cases have yet to receive a dime in restitution. They said they will seek court orders seizing those funds for victims and to satisfy fines and court costs.

“It’s incredulous to me that inmates in the Department of Corrections would receive stimulus checks, first of all,” said Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich. “And second of all, it’s incredulous that this money would not automatically just be deducted from their account to go towards payment of restitution that’s owed to crime victims as a result of the crimes that they committed against these victims.”

But some prisoner advocates contend that a distinction should be made between compensating victims and confiscating money for court costs and fines. Veronica R. Johnson, deputy director of the Alabama Justice Initiative, said making victims whole is understandable. But she added that economic impact payments should not be taken for fines and fees.

“In essence, the government will be seizing the money and keeping it for themselves,” she said.

After Congress passed the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARESS) Act a year ago, the Internal Revenue Service determined that people who were incarcerated were not eligible for the $1,200 stimulus payments.

But U.S. District Judge Phyllis Hamilton in California sided with a group of prisoners in a nationwide class-action lawsuit. She issued a preliminary injunction in September prohibiting the IRS from withholding the funds from prisoners and then converted that ruling into a permanent injunction in October.

That means as long as inmates meet the other eligibility requirements, factors like citizenship status and income, they must get the same payments other Americans are entitled to – even people serving life in prison without possibility of parole.

One of the inmates in that position is Sarah Burnette, convicted of capital murder in the 2011 in the shooting death of her ex-husband. Court records show Burnette owes $6,359.50 in restitution and court costs. That includes $1,250 to compensate Ronald Austin’s family for the cost of flowers, a tombstone and clothes for the victim to wear in his casket.

State corrections officials could not immediately say Wednesday how much stimulus money has come to inmates. Baldwin County District Attorney Bob Wilters said officials have told him it is about $40 million. He said most prisoners have received the first $1,200 payment, the second $600 payment authorized just before Christmas and likely will receive the $1,400 payment passed this year.

Wilters his office will seek funds from almost 60 prisoners convicted in his jurisdiction.

“They don’t have any expenses, except for luxury expenses like buying them a Milky Way candy bar,” he said. “Their room and board are paid for. They’ve got no expenses that they have to have. So, I've got victims out there who have been waiting years for their restitution.”

Rich said she is outraged that even the most violent criminals are getting money.

“Rapists, robbers, murderers,” she said. “All of these types of defendants are getting stimulus checks.”

Rich said hundreds of people convicted of felonies in Mobile County have gotten the money totaling some $195,000.

“Certainly, any monies that they owe the crime victim should be paid, and any monies they owe the court for court costs should be paid,” she said. “And then whatever’s left after that, they could sue for whatever they want to buy in prison.”

But Johnson, the prisoner rights advocate, said unpaid fines and fees are not going to “make or break” the court or prison systems. After victims get compensation, she said, leftover money is better used allowing inmates to help family members on the outside and help them prepare to re-enter society.

“We can’t keep punishing them again for something they’ve previously done,” she said.