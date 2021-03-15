SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) – James McCormick watched in frustration as he missed out on the first stimulus payment authorized by the CARES Act a year ago and the second one passed by Congress just before Christmas.

The reason is that McCormick’s mother claimed him as dependent, and Congress made adult dependents ineligible for the first two rounds of stimulus payments. But McCormick and millions of other people like him do not have to simply accept the lost opportunity. The Internal Revenue Service has provided a mechanism on this year’s tax forms to retroactively claims unpaid economic impact payments.

That’s exactly what McCormick did last week.

“It was very easy to do,” he told FOX10 News as he explained how he filed a tax return for the first time in more than a decade. “I mean, as you can see, I didn’t have nothing else to fill out. Mine was the easiest it’s been in years.”

Many Americans failed to get stimulus payments, for a wide variety of reasons. In some cases, the Internal Revenue Service did not have people’s bank accounts or correct addresses. In other cases, people missed out on child credits that should have been included.

“There were a lot of babies born in 2020, and those people did not get that economic payment for those children,” said Beth Smiley, owner EZ Tax Refund$ in Mobile.

Some money simply got lost in the mail. This was particularly true for people who move frequently and do not leave forwarding address, Smiley said. But she added that people can get the money now when they file their tax returns.

“I had a client – she never got her card in the mail,” she said. “She had moved twice. They mailed her one of the prepaid cards. She never got it in the mail. We filed her taxes and two weeks later, her entire tax refund plus her economic stimulus payments were in her account.”

Smiley estimated 30 percent to 40 percent of her clients are retroactively claiming stimulus. For people like McCormick, who had been claimed as dependents, the procedure requires a two-step process. First, McCormick had to make sure his mother did not claim him as a dependent this year. Taxpayers get a small tax break for claiming someone as a dependent, but for many, the household is much better off with the full stimulus.

Next, McCormick had to file his own tax return – something he has not had to do since 2008 because a back injury rendered him unable to work. He said he has relied on federal disability payments – too little money to require a tax return.

But on Form 1040 this year, line 30 – “Recovery Rebate Credit” – allows people to claim the money retroactively. McCormick did just that and expects later this month to receive $1,200 from the first round under the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act plus the additional $600 passed by Congress just before Christmas. In addition to that, McCormick will receive the $1,400 payment authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act that took effect last month.

That’s a total of $3,200 – money McCormick said will make a big difference.

“I’ll be able to get a vehicle, and not be able to be stuck here all the time,” he said. “I can get out and do grocery shopping, you know, without somebody having to take me all the time.”

The Recovery Rebate Credit means that people like McCormick will be filing tax returns for the first time in years. The IRS has a link on its website to help people file electronically for faster refunds. Folks with incomes less than $72,000, can choose brand-name online tax peparers to help them prepare their returns for free.