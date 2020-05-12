D'IBERVILLE, Miss (WALA) -- Casinos in South Mississippi have been shut down for eight weeks and remain closed with no clear reopening date.

“This is the time of the year where we would be very busy and typically 5,000 people pass through here every day,” said LuAnn Pappas, CEO at the Scarlet Pearl.

FOX10 News was invited in and showed around an empty and nearly quiet Scarlet Pearl casino floor. The sound of slot machines silenced.

“It’s been very long and obviously when we all closed we thought we would be closed a lot less longer than we have been,” Pappas said.

While the casino closure remains in place, the Scarlet Pearl is busy preparing for a new normal.

They are putting in plexiglass partitions at table games and slot machines.

“We have created all of these social distancing panels in an effort to be able to open as many units as possible,” Pappas said. “That said, it’s still every other slot machine and only three people at a table game if they allow us to open table games, but it doesn’t appear that’s going to happen.”

They are also taking the health of their employees seriously, all of them will get their temperature checked and will wear gloves and a mask when they are working.

Customers also are going to be checked and given gloves and a mask to wear if they want.

“To stand here and say as the leader of this property I don’t have concerns would not be true, I do,” Pappas said. “However, I believe that the economy cannot continue, it cannot sustain itself. You cannot continue to have people unemployed.”

The Mississippi Gaming Commission is expected to release its reopening guidelines this week.

Coast casinos employ more than 10,000 people, the vast majority have been furloughed during the casino closures.