BILOXI, Miss. -- Casino operators in coastal Mississippi are announcing reopening plans.

MGM Resorts International today announced the reopening dates of its Mississippi resorts, the first of the company’s U.S. properties to reopen following closure earlier this year amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

Gold Strike Casino Resort in Tunica will reopen in a limited capacity to the public on Monday, May 25, followed by Biloxi’s Beau Rivage Resort & Casino’s reopening Monday, June 1, also in a limited capacity. Each property will host an invitation-only weekend ahead of its public reopening.

Another casino operator made its announcement Tuesday as well. Golden Nugget Biloxi will reopen its hotel, pool, and Michael Patrick’s Sports Bar Tuesday. The casino floor and remaining restaurants Morton’s The Steakhouse, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., and Lillie’s Asian Cuisine will reopen on Thursday at 8 a.m.

“Our hearts are with everyone in our communities, and around the world, who has been personally impacted by this crisis,” said Bill Hornbuckle, MGM Resorts’ acting CEO and president, for a news release. “As we plan to reopen our resorts, the health and safety of our guests and employees guide all of our decision-making. Getting many of our employees back to work and welcoming guests through our doors once again will allow us to do what we do best – entertain. We can’t wait.”

From Gold Nugget: “We are excited to get our employees back to work and look forward to welcoming the Biloxi and surrounding communities back to our hotel and casino,” said Chett Harrison, vice president and general manager for Golden Nugget Biloxi. “Our property is following all CDC, state and regulatory guidelines and taking all prudent and essential measures to ensure a safe, clean environment for our guests and employees.”

Golden Nugget’s Michael Patrick’s Sports Bar will reopen on Wednesday for hotel guests, with all restaurants, including favorites like Morton’s The Steakhouse, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. and Lillie’s Asian Cuisine reopening on Thursday. All restaurants are following CDC Guidelines and recommendations.

The casino’s Sportsbook and the Spa and Salon will remain closed temporarily.

To make a hotel reservation, visit www.goldennugget.com/biloxi or call 228-435-5400.

The following is from the MGM Resorts news release announcing the plans:

