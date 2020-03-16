BILOXI, Miss (WALA) -- Mississippi casinos are shutting their doors as the coronavirus pandemic grows in the U.S.
The closure is unprecedent, it normally only happens during hurricanes.
On Monday, gamblers were cashing in one last time.
“I’m actually just redeeming, I bet the futures on the NCAA,” said Mark Armstrong. “So, I’m just redeeming those before they shut the casinos down.”
“It might concern her, she’s the gambler,” said David Johnson. “It doesn’t concern me much.”
The coronavirus is forcing all Gulf Coast casinos, like the Beau Rivage, Hard Rock and Golden Nugget to suspend operations to reduce the spread.
“I think most people are taking it seriously,” Johnson said. “There’s those of us, we’re taking it serious. it’s just we’re not taking it overly dramatic and staying home all the time.”
This shutdown is going to hit the Mississippi Gulf Coast hard. The casinos employ more than 10,000 employees.
Some casinos, like the Beau Rivage are laying off workers until after the shutdown only giving two weeks of pay. But employees at the Scarlet Pearl say they are getting paid throughout the closure.
“If you can stop it now, it’s better than trying to fight it later when it really gets out of hand,” Armstrong said.
Some gamblers are taking the midnight closure in stride.
“That’s good, good for everybody to take a break,” said Young Johnson.
There is no word when the casinos will reopen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.