JACKSON, Miss. --In an industry letter written by the Mississippi Gaming Commission, they have repealed the previously issued Industry Letter No. 2021 – 01 issued on March 4, 2021.

All requirements related to COVID-19 that were mandated by the Mississippi Gaming Commission for licensed casino operators will be cancelled on April 30, 2021 at 5:00 pm CST.

All licensed operators shall continue to abide by any state and local rules or ordinances pertaining to COVID-19.

Changes that are now rescinded are:

• The number of guests on the property shall be limited to no greater than 75% of the property’s maximum occupancy.

• All persons in indoor public areas of a casino property shall be required to wear a mask or face shield covering the nose and mouth. Persons may remove masks temporarily while eating or drinking or when asked by casino staff for identification.

• Adopt measures to encourage social distancing between patrons and between staff that are not in the same household. Appropriate signage reminding guests to practice social distancing will be placed in the casino, hotel and elevator areas.

• Signage will be placed at all entrances depicting a checklist of COVID-19 symptoms and asking staff members and guests to not enter the property if their answer is “YES” to any question on the checklist.

• Staff members will be regularly deployed to guest and staff member touch-points for cleaning and disinfecting. High frequency touch-points will be sanitized at least once every two hours. Staff members will be trained on proper cleaning and disinfecting protocol.

• Hand sanitizer will be available to guests throughout the gaming floor, and signage will be posted asking guests to sanitize prior to playing at slot machines or gaming tables.

• To minimize potential hotel housekeeping team member exposure, housekeeping room services will be offered at check-out only (or upon request by guest).

• Guests or staff not adhering to these requirements will be advised of the requirements and warned that if they continue to disregard they will be asked to leave the property.