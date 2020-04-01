Mississippi Human Services Embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WALA) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has signed a statewide stay-at-home order in an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19.

The shelter in place order begins on Friday, April 3, at 5 p.m. and will be in effect until Monday, April 20.

Gov. Reeves said that the Mississippi Department of Health determined that the state has reached a critical point in the outbreak.

At the time of the governor's announcement, Mississippi had 1,073 cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths from the virus.

