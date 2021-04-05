With travel resuming, the debate over vaccine passports is heating up.

While the idea is garnering some support, others think it's a step too far.

Among the latest to speak out on the issue is Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves.

"Well I don't support vaccine passports. I don't," said the Republican governor. "I don't think it's necessary. And I don't, I don't think it's a good thing to do in America."

On Friday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order to ban the use of vaccine passports in the state, citing freedom and privacy concerns.

The White House has said there will be no federal mandate that would require every American to get a vaccine passport.