With travel resuming, the debate over vaccine passports is heating up.
While the idea is garnering some support, others think it's a step too far.
Among the latest to speak out on the issue is Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves.
"Well I don't support vaccine passports. I don't," said the Republican governor. "I don't think it's necessary. And I don't, I don't think it's a good thing to do in America."
On Friday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order to ban the use of vaccine passports in the state, citing freedom and privacy concerns.
The White House has said there will be no federal mandate that would require every American to get a vaccine passport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.