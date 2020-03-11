JACKSON, Miss. (WALA) -- The Mississippi State Department of Health said it has its first presumptive positive case of coronavirus.
Officials said the patient is an adult from Forrest County who recently traveled to Florida. The man has not been hospitalized and is under self-quarantine at his home.
The department of health said it is now working to limit the spread of the virus from this case. The state will hold a press conference Thursday morning to release additional details.
