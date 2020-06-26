MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Archbishop Thomas John Rodi on Friday announced that Archdiocese of Mobile Catholic Schools will open as planned August 12.

He also outlined what steps will need to be taken on a daily basis before students and faculty entered the building.

Rodi said that each school will limit interpersonal contact that is feasible and practical.

He also said all students and faculty will have their temperatures taken with a touchless thermometer upon arrival at the school and that anyone with a temperature over 100.4 will not be allowed to enter the school building.

See the full announcement here: