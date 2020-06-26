MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Archbishop Thomas John Rodi on Friday announced that Archdiocese of Mobile Catholic Schools will open as planned August 12.

He also outlined what steps will need to be taken on a daily basis before students and faculty entered the building.

Rodi said that each school will limit interpersonal contact that is feasible and practical. 

He also said all students and faculty will have their temperatures taken with a touchless thermometer upon arrival at the school and that anyone with a temperature over 100.4 will not be allowed to enter the school building.

See the full announcement here:

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.