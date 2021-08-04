MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Setting new COVID-19 hospitalization records almost daily, southwest Alabama now is the epicenter of the latest surge in one of nation’s most battered states.

Rendi Murphree, the top epidemiologist for the Mobile County Health Department, noted during her daily briefing Wednesday that the 669 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday were a daily record. Hospitalizations hit 332.

“Again, that is far and away beyond the total, the highest number of people hospitalized on any one given day that we had seen back in January,” she said. “So this for sure is the worst part of the COVID-19 pandemic for Mobile County. We are not seeing any leveling off. We are continuing to see rising case count.”

For context, that 332 hospitalization figure is 20 percent above the high-water mark of 276 set on Jan. 11.

The state of Alabama also is experiencing rapidly rising hospitalizations, but the totals still have not hit their pandemic highs.

“You have, far and away, the highest rates of transmission,” Alabama Hospital Association President Dr. Don Williamson told FOX10 News.

Williamson pointed to a worst-case projection that researchers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham recently made.

“UAB’s worse model is actually based on statewide transmission at the level of what we’re seeing in Mobile-Baldwin County,” he said.

Williamson said it is unclear why the surge has been stronger in southwest Alabama, although he suggested it might have something to do with its position along the Interstate 10 corridor. He noted that coastal Louisiana and the Florida Panhandle are seeing even worse outbreaks than Mobile.

The trend in Mobile and Baldwin counties is worse even that it was at the height of the surge in India, where the Delta variant originated, Williamson said.

“India’s experience would be much better for Alabama than south Alabama’s experience statewide,” he said.

Williamson added that the forecast for the state looks troubling.

“We’re on a model now – it’s early – but unfortunately, we tend to be following more of the south Alabama track,” he said.