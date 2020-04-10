MOBILE, Ala. (Ala.) – Traffic along interstate highways in Mobile and Baldwin counties plummeted by as much as half last week compared to the same period last year, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Responding to questions from FOX10 News, the agency reported that traffic along Interstates 10 and 65 in the coastal counties was down between 30 percent and 40 percent from Monday through Friday. Weekend traffic compared to the same period in 2019 was down 40 percent to 50 percent, according to ALDOT.

The reduced traffic mirrors the rest of Alabama. ALDOT says traffic statewide has averaged a decline of about 35 percent, based on markers located at key spots.

“It’s certainly and unprecedented time,” said Allison Green, a spokeswoman for the department. “We’re keeping a close look at the traffic volumes.”

Ordinarily, Good Friday would be a busy travel day, with motorists jamming the roads ahead of Easter.

Not this year.

Experts say reduced traffic likely will last as long as the coronavirus-inspired restrictions do.

The reduced traffic offers an indication of how closely people are following guidelines to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus and the economic toll that government-imposed restrictions have had.

The reduced weekday traffic occurred before Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s statewide stay-at-home order took effect. That order came on top of a previous order temporarily closing certain non-essential businesses. Even before that, some local governments had imposed restrictions, and the Mobile County Health Department had prohibited bars and restaurant dining rooms from operating.

And for weeks, many companies have encouraged or required their employees to work from home.

All of those steps taken together mean that fewer people are working, fewer people are traveling and less to do when people do leave their homes. The traffic numbers confirm that.

“The numbers vary from around the country,” said Steven Polunsky, director of the Alabama Transportation Policy Research Center at the University of Alabama. “We’re seeing traffic in Alabama’s a little higher than it is in other states. But the general trend is less traffic.”

Rendi Murphree, the top epidemiologist at the Mobile County Health Department, said a briefing Friday that her agency is focused on tracking infections, not traffic.

“I’ve been driving, and I can tell you from personal experience that the traffic on I-10 is definitely reduced,” she said.

Other data point to the same conclusion. Google, for instance, has been preparing mobility reports based on user data to measure where people are going. It’s most recent report on Sunday showed a 50 percent drop compared with a baseline from Jan. 3 to Feb. 6 in use of Alabama retail and recreation locations like restaurants, theaters and theme parks. There were drops for transit stations, workplaces, parks – and even grocery stories and pharmacies.

The only category to see an increase was residential, which was up 12 percent statewide.

The numbers were similar for Mobile and Baldwin counties.\

Gina Maiola, Ivey’s spokeswoman, said in an email that the governor appreciates the efforts Alabamians have been making.

“She continues to urge Alabamians to take this virus seriously and to stay home in order to keep themselves and their neighbors healthy,” she wrote. “When we stay home to mitigate the spread, we are doing our part to flatten the curve.”

Reduced car traffic has been a hallmark of the global pandemic. The South China Morning Post reported this week that a mega bridge linking Hong Kong with Zuhai and Macau in China had experienced a 90 percent drop in February.

In March, Newsday reported that New York State Department of Transportation data pointed to a decline in traffic on Long Island by as much as half as normal.

The data tracking firm TomTom reported traffic congestion in New York City at 8 a.m. on a Monday after the mayor and governor issued executive orders had decreased by about a third, according to Crain’s New York Business.

Polunsky told FOX10 News that steeper traffic declines in other parts of the country do not necessarily indicate a greater commitment to stopping the spread of the virus.

“It’s not a cause-and-effect relationship,” he said. “There’s a lot of factors at play. … There’s a lot of pieces to it.”

Those factors include the distance people must drive to work and stores, their ability to work from home and access to the internet, Polunsky said.

The pandemic has few historical precedents when it comes to the disruption it has caused to daily travel. Polunsky compared the reordering of the supply chain – and the transportation it requires – to the retooling that took place during World War II.

Just as plants converted to make war machines, factories now are adjusting to produce ventilators, masks and other supplies.

Polunsky said the changes to travel are far greater than during a more recent shock – the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in 2001. That sparked an immediate drop in air travel, but he noted that the decline in highway travel was temporary and brief. And unlike now, he added, 9/11 produced no reductions in rail travel and trips by older people.

Polunsky pointed to something else not seen during 9/11 – companies like UPS, FedEx and Amazon are suspending their delivery guarantees.

Updated at 2:34 p.m. with comments from Gov. Kay Ivey's spokeswoman. Updated at 2:58 p.m. with comments from Rendi Murphree.