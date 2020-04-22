The owner of a Mobile barber shop defied COVID closing regulations and opened Tuesday and Wednesday, at least for a while.

The business is Mike's Barber Shop on Schillinger Road.

Joel Edwards said his father, Michael Edwards, decided to open his doors Tuesday because the family was at risk of losing their livelihoods.

Edwards said his father was given a "cease and desist" order by the City of Mobile Tuesday and fined $500.

Joel Edwards said he feels the closing order was unconstitutional and he opened again Wednesday.

While FOX10 News was interviewing Edwards, Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber came to the business and met with him.

Afterwards, both Edwards and Barber talked to FOX10.

Edwards said, "I have worked my entire life to build what I have and I'm at risk of losing...I don't have any money left and you're asking me to wait."

Barber said, "The shop has agreed to close down and work with us on making sure we have a good phased approach that everybody can agree on, with pressure from the mayors to get the governor to accept these types of, you know, protocols."

Barber said the fine was rescinded.

He also offered to arrange for Edwards to have antibody and nasal swab tests so, when the closing orders are lifted, he'll be able to open quickly.

Barber also said police don't ever want to be put in a situation where they're criminalizing law abiding citizens.