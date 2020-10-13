MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) — Marcelo Gerjoi and Duncan Crow have trained to provide emergency medical services during combat.

Their deployment to Texas over the summer as part of a COVID-19 response unit was not a war, but at times, it must have felt like it.

“The workload was very, very demanding,” said Crow, who recently graduated from the University of South Alabama. “It’s not a usual hospital shift in that a lot of med-surge and ER and even ICU places, they kind of, they have an amount of people that they deal with and they have a workload that they’re used to. This far exceeded that.”

Crow and 1st Lt. Gerjoi, a physicians’ assistant who works in try neurosurgery department in the University of South Alabama hospital system, were among about a half-dozen reservists from the Mobile-based 7223rd Medical Support Unit to serve on the Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force 7452. He described at dire situation at the hospital in Edinburg, Texas.

“At one point, there were over 60 people on ventilators. And there were people there managing these patients,” he said. “We, again, we were just there for specialized skills. Chest tubes. Intubations of codes and different things. They would get overwhelmed.”

Crow, a McGill-Toolen Catholic High School graduate from Semmes, said he was a student at South Alabama when he decided to drop his philosophy minor and study to be an emergency medical technician. Later, he added, he the “this crazy idea that I was going to joint the Army” and visited a recruiter in Spanish Fort.

In Texas, Crow said, he started working 12-hour shifts, followed by two days off. Eventually, he added, his superiors cut the shifts down to two consecutive days of 12-hour shifts because they found three straight days were too taxing

He said he kept busy responding to “coding” patients whose vital signs were crashing. In addition., he said, he did everything from performing CPR to helping feed patients.

“They needed manpower, serious manpower,” he said. “They also needed some serious specialized skills, as well.”

Gerjoi said the deployment was hard on his fiancé, although he added that she got a dog in his absence. It was also meant less time with his son, who lives in Pensacola and was the reason he took at job in Mobile and relocated to Daphne from his home in Marietta, Georgia.

Gerjoi said the team had 36 hours’ notice, and the mission was open-ended.

“The hardest part was we didn’t know how long we’d be gone,” he said.

Gerjoi, experienced a side of medicine his is not used to from his civilian role..

“You know, working in a subspeciality of neurosurgery, it’s obviously pretty intense. So for me, I’m used to working with critically ill patients,” he said. “This is – COVID patients were a challenge for me, totally something new. I don’t do a lot of generalized medicine that these patients have a lot of issues, very, very, very sick.”

He added: “When you’re not directly in a hard-hit area, you just can’t appreciate it until you’re there and you see the many people so sick.”

Crow, who earned a promotion during the deployment from private 1st class to specialist, said it was a challenging environment.

“It was a little crazy,” he said. “We were in those situations for a reason. They had a very high need for manpower, and they were hit pretty bad with COVID. So, you come on the shift, and you don’t really know what’s going to happen.”

Gerjoi and Crow both have been back to their civilian lives for about three weeks now. But with novel coronavirus infections and hospitalizations rising across the country again, both said the are prepared for the possibility of another deployment.

‘I would not be surprised to get another call,” Gerjoi said.