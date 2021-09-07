Officials with the Mobile Bay Ferry informed the public via social media Tuesday morning that the service is closed until further notice because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Officials say they are following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and precautions to ensure all customers and crew members remain safe during the outbreak. The ferry service across Mobile Bay will reopen "as soon as possible," it was stated on the Mobile Bay Ferry Facebook page.

This message was posted by the Mobile Bay Ferry Facebook account Tuesday morning: "We've made it 18 months through this pandemic without closing a single day due to COVID. We are taking all precautions to ensure the safety of our customers and crew. If possible, we will reopen this afternoon."