Bus riders across the city of Mobile were left without transportation today after WAVE transit shut its services down for the day.

WAVE said the purpose is for cleaning and sanitizing.

However, bus drivers told FOX 10 News, they refused to drive the buses this morning because they want proper sanitation and cleaning.

Amalgamated Transit Union President Antonie Maiben said it was the bus drivers' refusal to do their job that prompted the company to do a cleaning.

“98% of the buses stayed in. We had approximately four fixed route buses to go out and two para transit buses to go out, but they were called back in, once the other drivers did not pull out,“ Maiben said.

Maiben said in addition to the cleaning and sanitizing, drivers want mandatory masks for riders, hazard pay, and protective shields for themselves. He said with COVID-19 cases constantly rising, it's increasingly unsafe for bus drivers.

Maiben said the union is expecting that this cleaning would begin to happen on a more regular basis or there could be another shutdown.

“We need to keep those buses disinfected for not on our safety but also the passenger safety. We need to hire more cleaners to clean the buses,“ he said.

This morning WAVE Transit released this statement: (See statement pictured below)

Maiben said workers met with the General Manager this morning and came to an agreement.

“He gave his word but he’s going to have the bus is clean, the place disinfected and also he’s gonna have a private company to come in now to disinfect the buses today at 3 PM. We assured him that if he did everything they said they were going to do the workers would be back tomorrow at the regular time to do their job,” he said.

Meantime, this was a major inconvenience for many who depend on public transportation.

“I was waiting out there for about an hour hour and a half waiting on the bus. And no one showed up, I don’t see no signs of nowhere and nobody told me," added Lovell Reed.

FOX 10 News reached out to WAVE Transit for a comment on the claim that buses had not been cleaned in some time, representatives referred us to its statement.