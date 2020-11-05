MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – To say it’s been a trying time for local businesses is an understatement.

COVID-19 restrictions and canceled downtown events have weighed down businesses in Mobile’s downtown entertainment district. So, retailers on Thursday welcomed Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s decision to ease up on occupancy restrictions for retailers.

“I hope it makes business pick back up and things will go back to kind of normal or something like it,” said Jason Elkins, manager of the A&M Peanut Shop on Dauphin Street. “And hope it will do something for the weekends when we have the most people down. So hopefully, it will help. We'll have to give it some time I guess.”

The amended “Safer at Home” order removes emergency occupancy rates for retailers, gyms and fitness centers and entertainment venues. They previously had been limited to 50 percent capacity. In addition, barber shops, hair salons, restaurants and other businesses will be able to increase the number of people inside their businesses as long as people are wearing masks and separated by “impermeable” barriers.

“You cannot have a life without a livelihood. And so in order to alleviate the burdens placed on our retailers, small businesses and restaurant owners, we’ll be rolling back restrictions placed on the occupancy rate,” Ivey said. “Simply put, this should be welcome news as we get ready for the upcoming holiday season, which is often the bread and butter for retail and especially for our locally owned small businesses.”

Kati Lovvorn, director of the Urban Emporium, praised the governor for relaxing these occupancy rules. But she told FOX10 News that does not mean the store will relax safety precautions.

“We’re happy about it. It’s great. We’re obviously still down with everyone wearing masks,” she said. “We want to keep everybody safe. But as far as the relaxing occupancy, that’ll be good for us, ’cause I think it’ll make people feel more comfortable about coming out and.”

With ArtWalk returning the past two months, Lovvorn said, visitors to the store have picked back up. She said allowing more people to enter at the same time comes at an opportune moment. The holiday shopping season is just around the corner.

The Peanut Shop is a small space, which made the 50 percent occupancy limit a challenge, Elkins said.

“A little, at time, like during the weekend when we get real busy,” he said. “Sometimes, we get the line out the door.”