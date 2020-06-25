MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile on Thursday joined other cities and communities that have canceled Fourth of July events because of COVID-19 concerns.

From Mayor Sandy Stimpson: "This morning we made the decision to cancel the City’s plans for a July 4 fireworks event due to concerns about the potential spread of COVID-19."

Via Twitter, the mayor went on to say, "Our team worked hard to develop a plan to safely conduct this annual event. I want to commend them for the extensive thought and preparation they put into the effort. However, with cases rising across Mobile County, and in consultation with health experts, we determined the risk of potential exposure was simply too great."

Stimpson also said, "I want to thank the City Council for giving us the option to proceed with the event. I spoke with the council president this morning to inform him of our decision to cancel. He expressed support for our decision."

