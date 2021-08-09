MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – COVID-19 is hitting kids in record numbers, with some even needing ventilators.

Natalie Fox, a nurse practitioner whose specialty is pediatrics, told FOX10 News that there were six kids at Children’s and Women’s Hospital on ventilators on Sunday. On Monday, that number was five – out of 13 pediatric patients at the hospital.

“That’s just unprecedented for us,” said Fox, chief nursing officer and assistant administrator at the University of South Alabama Health System’s Physician Group. “We have not had that many pediatric patients previously affected that required this level of in-patient care.”

She added: “This was really eye-opening to even me yesterday.”

For most of the coronavirus pandemic, the disease claimed older people while hardly touching kids. But children have not escaped the Delta variant.

While deaths remain rare – just three people younger than 18 in Mobile County have died during the pandemic, and none in the last 14 days – more children are turning up in pediatric intensive care units than ever before.

“It is shocking to see so many children in PICUs, in ICUs,” said Rendi Murphree, the Mobile County Health Department’s top epidemiologist.

Murphree said during her daily briefing that this is coming on top of a delayed-reaction surge in respiratory viruses. She said she believes the now-expired statewide mandatory mask mandate kept COVID at bay while also delaying other seasonal illnesses.

“What we also did not have last winter is a typical flu season,” she said. “And this summer, when masks came off, we saw a resurgence, a summertime spike in RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) infections in kids.”

Health care providers are tracking more-severe COVID cases in children across the country. But like adults, children have been hit harder in Mobile than anyplace else in Alabama.

“Certainly, in the Mobile area, from what I understand from colleagues down there, y’all may be even a little bit more severely affected right now than we are in the north-central part of the state,” said Dr. David Kimberlin, a professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine. “But you look to the left and the right, so to speak, you look over to Mississippi, you look up to Arkansas, you look over to the Florida Panhandle – it’s all around us.”

Dr. Don Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association, told FOX10 News there are 33 children statewide currently hospitalized with COVID. The is well ahead of the average of 10 to 12 during the previous peak in January.

“That does seem to be very different than what we saw earlier in the pandemic,” he said.

Williamson said he hopes that deaths remain low and that children prove as resilient against the Delta variant as they were against the original virus. But he said trends in places with even more pediatric cases, like Louisiana and Houston, are not encouraging.

“I am extraordinarily worried that, just based on what we’re seeing in other places,” he said.

Williamson said it is too soon to determine whether the Delta variant is more dangerous for kids or if the rapid increase in pediatric intensive care units simply is a function of so many kids getting sick.

“But I can say that overall, the track we’re on with ICU use is very parallel and consistent with what we saw in January when we were dealing with an older population,” he said. “So to the extent that ICU uses is gonna be a surrogate for severity of disease … it looks like it’s gonna be, in terms of severity, very similar to what we saw in January.”

Kimberlin, director of the Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at UAB, agreed that it is not clear if the Delta variant is more dangerous for kids. But he pointed to research in India and Scotland suggesting that it is more severe for adults. Regardless, he added, there is no doubt that it is far more contagious. He said in his career, only measles spreads more easily.

“This is the real deal,” he said. “And I’m not real sure that folks in Alabama appreciate just how bad it is right now. And the fact that as bad as it is right now, it’s gonna be even worse a week from now and two weeks from now.”