MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – When Rhys Holloway got sick in August, his parents got him a COVID-19 test. It was negative. But his symptoms persisted: stomachache, fever, headache – and eventually a rash.

When his parents took him to the emergency room, they got a scary diagnosis – multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C. Tests confirmed Rhys had the antibodies indicating that he had had the virus in the past.

“Very strange,” said Rhys, reflecting on the tortuous ordeal and aftermath that followed. “Confusing and strange. … Definitely scary.”

MIS-C is a rare but dangerous complication that can result from a COVID infection. According to experts, a similar condition has shown up in some adults infected with the coronavirus, but that is even rarer.

Dr. Benjamin Estrada, director of the Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at the University of South Alabama, said MIS-C can affect the heart and cause blood clots. For unknown reasons, he said, the virus sometimes triggers an over-response from the immune system, which then turns against the body.

“It affects multiple organ systems,” he said. “We have not seen this condition before COVID. It’s something new for us. … It’s potentially fatal.”

For Rhys’ parents, it was frightening. Mother Shayla Barnes-Holloway said she and her husband felt “blindsided.” Neither had never heard of it, but Barnes-Holloway said she since has become aware of other parents with children facing the same condition.

“They say it’s rare,” she said. “I personally just from talking to other parents, I think it’s more new than it is rare.”

The data show the MIS-C is becoming more common. Estrada said the USA Health System saw about 40 cases in the first 12 months of the pandemic – and about the same number in just the last 2½ months. And it is not just Mobile, he said.

“The numbers are going up all over the country when it comes to this,” he said.

Estrada said it is unclear whether the rise in cases is merely a function of increasing infections because the Delta variant is more contagious, or if Delta is more likely to cause this side effect. He said it also remains a mystery why some perfectly healthy children develop this complication while most do not.

But Estrada said it is not something to be trifled with. It can cause damage to multiple organs.

For Rhys, it resulted in more than 10 days in the hospital, including seven in the pediatric intensive care unit. She said his treatment included steroids, baby aspirin, antibiotics and intravenous immune globulin, or IVIG. That is made up of antibodies that help the body fight infection.

Even now, his parents said, he struggles with fatigue. Barnes-Holloway said she pulled her son out of school when he labored to get through the day. He also must refrain from physical activity for six months to a year and get regular evaluations by specialists.

“It’s taken an emotional toll on him, as well,” said Joseph Holloway, the child’s father. “And one of the things that he came and mentioned earlier, I mean, he was asking and was in tears. ‘Am I ever gonna get back to normal?’”

Rhys said he is trying to keep an upbeat attitude.

“I think we might be able to get over it,” he said. “It’s just gonna take a while.”