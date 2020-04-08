Police lights generic daytime
(KCTV5 News)

Due to the coronavirus concerns, the Mobile Police Department is taking precautionary measures for the health and safety of the community.

Citizens are urged to use the department’s Teleserv to report crimes to police. Teleserv officers will take the complaint and complete an incident report over the telephone.

Police say response to certain crimes will require the presence of an officer but calls that are considered low priority such as minor offenses and misdemeanor crimes will be taken over the telephone.

The Mobile Police Department’s Teleserve number is 251-208-7211.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.