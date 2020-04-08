Due to the coronavirus concerns, the Mobile Police Department is taking precautionary measures for the health and safety of the community.

Citizens are urged to use the department’s Teleserv to report crimes to police. Teleserv officers will take the complaint and complete an incident report over the telephone.

Police say response to certain crimes will require the presence of an officer but calls that are considered low priority such as minor offenses and misdemeanor crimes will be taken over the telephone.

The Mobile Police Department’s Teleserve number is 251-208-7211.