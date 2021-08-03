MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- $58 million dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funding is now in the hands of the Mobile City Council. They are having to decide if they will move forward with the plan from Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office or if they want to look at a different plan proposed on Tuesday.

After four weeks of work, Teresa Bettis and the South Alabama Economic Roundtable unveiled their plan. A red folder given to each city councilmember lays out how they think federal COVID funds should be used.

“We have done what we said we would do as requested by the council we have submitted our proposal and we hope we they take fair consideration,” Bettis said.

Their proposal coming after 8 meetings with community members.

They wanted to hear what those most affected by the pandemic need.

Their plan is similar in some aspects to the City of Mobile’s. They are proposing a smaller bonus to city employees, more money for economic development, and job training, among other changes.

“We heard loudly from the community mental health was very important, it’s an allowable activity, it’s an eligible expense,” Bettis said. “We found that education, increase opportunity for educational supports for lost learning as results of COVID.”

Mayor Stimpson’s plan was unveiled back in June. It includes $11 million in employee bonuses, nearly $14 million intended to help low-income residents and $29 million on other projects like rental assistance.

Councilmember Joel Daves recommended approval of the mayor’s plan, but says they will be taking a close look at the South Alabama Economic Roundtable’s as well.

“The plan that they submitted is very detailed I know they got a lot of public input on it and I’m sure each councilperson will look at it along with other input,” he said.

Mayor Stimpson and Councilman Daves both say the process has been transparent.

The City Council is set to vote next Tuesday on the plan. It has to be approved this month or they risk losing the funding.