MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – The Mobile City Council will continue to hold weekly meetings on Tuesday mornings at 10:30 in the Mobile Government Plaza Auditorium.
The pre-council meetings will also continue at 9 a.m., but that meeting will move to the auditorium as well.
The City Council issued the following:
Given the guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Alabama Department of Public Health, we will limit both these meetings to a total of 50 people. Rather than attend in-person, we urge citizens and interested parties to follow the livestream of the meetings available at: www.cityofmobile.org/livestream. During this time, the Council intends to hold-over any agenda items that may be of particular interest to the public in order to ensure they have the opportunity to weigh in on them.
“Our focus is on ensuring the critical needs of our citizens continue to be met,” said Council Vice President C.J. Small. “It is clear we are all going to have to make some adjustments but by doing that and working together, we will get through this and be stronger.”
The special ad-hoc committee scheduled for Tuesday to discuss the proposal to withdraw city services from the police jurisdiction will be postponed.
