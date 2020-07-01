MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- After hearing comments from the people of Mobile, the city council voted Wednesday to mandate masks and face coverings.

The order requires everyone ten and older to wear a face-covering in public for at least the next 30 days. It brings a $50 fine for the first offense and a $100 fine if the person keeps doing it.

Those with health issues are exempt from the order, and people outside with enough social distancing are not required to wear masks.

Council members approved the measure by a vote of 6 to 1.

Gina Gregory, Fred Richardson, Bess Rich, CJ Small, Levon Manzie, and Joel Daves voted for the ordinance, with John Williams voting against.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson supported the mandate.