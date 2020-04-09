MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- In response to guidance from local, state and national leaders in the fight against the COVID-19 virus, beginning next week on Tuesday, April 14, the Mobile City Council will conduct its meetings remotely.

The meetings will continue to be held at 10:30 a.m. with the pre-council meetings at 9 a.m. The agenda will focus on items associated with COVID-19 and essential city services, according to a news release announcing the shift to remote meetings.

Citizens and interested parties are able to follow the livestream of the meetings at: https://www.cityofmobile.org/livestream. The public can also e-mail public comments which will be acknowledged as received during the meeting, distributed to City Council members and included in the meeting minutes. Citizens can e-mail such comments to: cityclerk@cityofmobile.org up to 30 minutes prior to the meeting.