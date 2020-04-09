MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- In response to guidance from local, state and national leaders in the fight against the COVID-19 virus, beginning next week on Tuesday, April 14, the Mobile City Council will conduct its meetings remotely.

The meetings will continue to be held at 10:30 a.m. with the pre-council meetings at 9 a.m. The agenda will focus on items associated with COVID-19 and essential city services, according to a news release announcing the shift to remote meetings.

Citizens and interested parties are able to follow the livestream of the meetings at: https://www.cityofmobile.org/livestream. The public can also e-mail public comments which will be acknowledged as received during the meeting, distributed to City Council members and included in the meeting minutes. Citizens can e-mail such comments to: cityclerk@cityofmobile.org up to 30 minutes prior to the meeting.

All content © 2020, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.  

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.