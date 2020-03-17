UPDATE: The Mobile City Council has approved the emergency motion.
---
EARLIER STORY:
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson on Tuesday morning tweeted that he will today ask the Mobile City Council to declare a local public health emergency.
The move comes as the region, nation and world come to grips with the growing widespread coronavirus outbreak.
Stimpson stated via Twitter that, if approved, the move "will enable the city to make emergency purchases, prohibit price gouging and (if necessary) enact a curfew, among other steps."
Mobile's mayor took park in a conference call Tuesday with other Alabama mayors, who discussed preparations for COVID-19. Stimpson said via Twitter, "As city leaders we are staying in close communication and sharing ideas to #StopTheSpread."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.