MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- A mask or a face covering could soon be mandatory in the City of Mobile as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“There certainly is an urgency if we can be a part of saving any number of lives,” said Levon Manzie, Mobile City Council President.

The three-page mask measure is set to be introduced at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

It would require everyone two and older to wear a face covering in public within city limits.

“My wearing a mask protects me and respects you and until the pandemic has subsided, I think that’s the proper posture,” Manzie said.

If approved, the mask measure could be costly for those who do not follow it, a $50 fine for the first offense and a $100 fine if the person keeps doing it.

“Legislation without some semblance of enforcement and an enforcement mechanism I think would not be very responsible,” Manzie said.

There are some exemptions to the ordinance including those who cannot wear it because of breathing issues and if you are outside in parks and other open spaces with social distancing.

“If that’s what we need to do as a community I think we need to be wise,” said Joshua Bugby.

“I have mixed feelings because I think right now we are in a national emergency and that’s one of the reasons for government I think, but it has gone too far,” said Wesley Pribla.

“Maybe it will slow down the rate at which it spreads,” said Mary Gafford.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson hopes it gets approved on Tuesday.

Stimpson along with council members Manzie, Joel Daves, and Bess Rich sponsored the ordinance.

Read the full ordinance here: