MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – The novel coronavirus pandemic has affected scores of events that had been scheduled for the Port City.

The pandemic forced the postponement of 80 events that were scheduled for March, alone. But Kendall Wall, the general manager of the Civic Center, Saenger Theatre and convention complex, told FOX10 News that about 90 percent of bookings have been rescheduled.

Of those postponed events, 40 were set for the convention center, with 20 each at the other two facilities.

Some of those events have been pushed back as far as a couple of years from now.

The outbreak also is taking toll on ASM Global, the company that manages the city-owned facilities. Wall indicated the company this year will not get incentives built into the firm’s contract. He wrote in an email to FOX10 News that 57 full-time employees have endured some type of furlough since April. And part-time employees who work only during events have been idled, as well.

Wall wrote that ASM Global has been in talks with Mobile Mardi Gras organizations to come up with a plan for balls set for 2021. Those details will come closer to the Carnival season.

Wall told FOX10 News that the revenue loss could be substantial. But he added that the company is working to move dates in order to offset the loss of rental fees.

ASM’s policy calls for no refunds, which could be an incentive to renters to move their events rather than cancel them, altogether.

One thing that the suspension of activities will not affect is high school graduations. Wall indicated none were planned before the outbreak. Those events are planned, with modifications, at other locations.