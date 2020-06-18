MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Police are undergoing a second round of testing for the novel coronavirus, following up on testing the city offered in March.

Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber told FOX10 News that antibody testing looks for signs that the virus is or has been active in the body at some point. Officers who test positive on that test will take a follow-up nasal swab test to determine if they currently are infected.

The program is voluntary, but Barber said most officers – about 350 – have signed up.

“You know, when we did it in March, it was really early in the COVID crisis and so, we’re wanting to retest again,” Barber said. “And again, we continuously (stress), because these guys are in direct contact with the public, what we’re looking for is asymptomatic carriers, you know, through antibody testing.”

Charlette Solis, a spokeswoman for the department, said a total of 12 officers have tested positive on the nasal swab test since the beginning of the outbreak.

Barber said he is unsure how many officers so far have been tested. He said testing had been delayed because of other issues.

USA Health is conducting the tests.

While this is the first time the city has offered antibody testing to officers since the early days of the pandemic, Barber said cops have been getting the swab test any time they experience symptoms or come into contact with people who have tested positive.

Barber says in addition to protecting the public, the department wants to make sure its officers stay safe by following the health guidelines on hand-washing, sanitizers and personal protective equipment.

Steven Millhouse, a spokesman for the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department, said the department has no current COVID-19 cases. He said he could not immediately say how many employees have tested positive at some point.

“We’re a high risk of exposure, but we’re taking all the precautions,” he said.

Barber echoed that, saying firefighters and rescue workers have “gone to incredible extremes when we’re responding to infectious disease calls for somebody who’s got symptoms to make sure that they’re properly suited up.”

Barber said the new round of antibody testing likely will be expanded to include fire-rescue workers, as well.

If a first responder does test positive, Barber said, the city requires he or she to remain isolated until receiving a negative test, which the city administers once a week. In practice, Barber added, that has meant officers often have been out longer than the 14-day period recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We were finding that that was probably not a sufficient amount of time. The virus is staying active longer than that, in some cases, or at least we’re detecting the virus … well beyond the two weeks,” he said. “That could’ve led to some of our problems trying to contain the virus.”