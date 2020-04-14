Mobile City Council members held a meeting Tuesday talking about COVID-19...without any of them being in the council chamber.

They held a virtual meeting that was live streamed, with all the council members in remote locations.

The mayor was not at the council meeting.

Administration officials say he was having COVID-19 related conferences.

One of the big topics was looking at the future of business in Mobile.

Some businesses have closed temporarily, others, like some restaurants, are offering take out or delivery only.

Council Member Fred Richardson said before there's any consideration to reopening the economy, the line showing virus cases and deaths need to be flattened and start doing down, but that hasn't happened.

Council Member John Williams said elected officials need to make that decision, based on listening to people who understand both the economy and the health risk.

Richardson said, "As long as the line is going up, we need to leave the economy alone and stay in our house. When the line makes the curve and starts down, somewhere in that range is when we need to start talking about opening up the economy."

Williams said, "If we're waiting around on health officers to tell us when we can go back to work, it will be a long time, and I'm not sure that they understand the economy."

No decisions on when or how to re-open the economy were made.

Just Monday, the mayor told business leaders he hadn't heard any ideas he thought he could completely embrace.