MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Health Department has announced more COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week.

Two are scheduled for Friday from 4 to 6 p.m.

One is happening at Mary G. Montgomery High School, and the other will be at B.C. Rain High School.

Pfizer vaccines will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis. No appointment is needed.

The clinic will be open to those 16 and older.