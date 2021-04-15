MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Health Department has announced more COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week.
Two are scheduled for Friday from 4 to 6 p.m.
One is happening at Mary G. Montgomery High School, and the other will be at B.C. Rain High School.
Pfizer vaccines will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis. No appointment is needed.
The clinic will be open to those 16 and older.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.