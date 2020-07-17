MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Thursday was another record day for COVID-19 cases in Mobile County, according to the county's health department.

There were 202 cases for Thursday, one more than the 201 cases reported for July 9, according to the Mobile County Health Department.

There have been 5,767 COVID-19 cases in Mobile County since health officials began tracking. Of those, 2,666 are presumed recovered, the health department reports.