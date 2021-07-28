MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile County's hospitalizations due to COVID-10 continue to rise sharply, according to the Mobile County Health Department.
The MCHS's latest daily COVID-19 report for shows 198 hospitalizations in the country as of Tuesday -- up from 51 two weeks prior.
Four deaths were reported for Tuesday, the report shows.
