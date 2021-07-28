7-28 COVID hospitalizations for Mobile County

This figure from a report by the Mobile County Health Department shows the increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county for the two-week period ending July 27, 2021.

 MCHD

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile County's hospitalizations due to COVID-10 continue to rise sharply, according to the Mobile County Health Department.

The MCHS's latest daily COVID-19 report for shows 198 hospitalizations in the country as of Tuesday -- up from 51 two weeks prior.

Four deaths were reported for Tuesday, the report shows.

All content © 2021, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.  

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.