This summary describes data on COVID-19 patients available in the Alabama Department of Public Health surveillance system (ALNBS) at 7:00 pm the previous day. Investigations of patients reported in recent days are ongoing and may be incomplete.

Table 1. Demographics of Patients with COVID-19 Disease‒Mobile County, Alabama, April 7, 2020

Number (%) Confirmed COVID-19 150 (100.0) Hospitalized 33 (22.0) Died from COVID-19 6 (4.0)

Age Number (%) 0-4 0 (0.0) 5-24 6 (4.0) 25-49 57 (38.0) 50-64 49 (32.7) 65+ 33 (22.0) Unknown 5 (3.3)

Sex Number (%) Female 83 (55.3) Male 66 (44.0) Unknown 1 (0.7)

Race Number (%) African American 88 (58.7) White 43 (28.7) Other/Unknown 19 (12.7)