MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- As the number of new COVID cases continues to drop in Mobile County, health care workers on the frontlines of the fight are not letting up.

“To think that it has only been a year,” said Natalie Fox with USA Health. “I’ve said many times before this has been the fastest and slowest year of my life.”

Fox has been helping leading the testing and vaccination effort for USA Health. Last March, they started a small testing operation which grew throughout 2020. Now, vaccinations are the priority.

“We’re easily giving over a thousand vaccines a day, every day of the week here has been a remarkable experience and it’s really been about the team of people I work with that has made that happen,” Fox said.

In recognition of the team effort, Fox and nine other healthcare heroes and those who have helped with the COVID response were honored by the city on Monday.

“I hear by grant you the Mayor’s exceptional citizenship award,” said Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson. “When there’s a crisis you find out who has courage.”

“We just want to do the right thing cause it’s the right thing to do, but it definitely means a lot to know our work is recognized,” Fox said.

However, the work is not over. While cases are dropping and hospitalizations are down, the new UK variant is a concern. New CDC numbers show there are 22 cases in Alabama.

“We’re down to what we were in September or October, we’d like to be even lower,” said Dr. Michael Chang with USA Health. “Obviously, we’d like it to be zero, but we’re just not there and we’ll just see what happens with the new variants that are coming out.”

The award recipients recognized today included: Brad Pitts, Cleve Brewer, Douglas Cooper, Dr. Michael Chang, Haley Kirby, Natalie Fox, Owen Bailey, Sam Dean, Sarah Kahalley and Scott Carmichael.