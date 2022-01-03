MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – As Mobile County kicks off the new year with record-breaking COVID-19 numbers, the county’s top doctor on Monday urged people to take countermeasures.

Dr. Bert Eichold, Mobile County’s health officer, did not issue any new health orders. But he released a statement urging people to take individual action to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“With this increased community transmission rate, MCHD recommends that anyone over the age of 2 – regardless of their own vaccine status – wear a mask in the public, maintain social distancing and frequently washing of hands for the next several weeks,” the statement reads. “Large gatherings should be avoided.”

Eichold’s order comes as Omicron takes firm hold in Mobile County. The Health Department’s top epidemiologist, Rendi Murphree, said in a Facebook Live session Monday that 90 percent of the 40 to 50 samples sequenced last week were the new variant. The rest, she said, were the Delta variant.

That helps explain why the virus is spreading so fast in this latest wave, Murphree said. She said the highly contagious variant is responsible for pushing the number of new infections last week to 4,915.

“This puts any other weekly number in the dust,” she said. “It is, you know, a few hundred more cases reported than the peak that we saw in August and September, which was around the first or second week of August, when we had around 4,300 cases reported in one week.”

That total was five times higher than the number record the week before, which was three times higher than the week before that.

But the stat that “just blows my mind,” Murphree said, is the share of tests coming back positive. The target figure is 5 percent. She said it jumped from 7 percent three weeks ago to 17 to 18 percent during the week leading up to Christmas. And then the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day, it hit 53 percent.

“The Health Department is feeling this strain,” Murphree said. “We have many more people out with COVID, or exposed to COVID, than we have ever seen in the past. You know, we hear of businesses and other governmental and non-governmental or private agencies that are stressed because they have staff there to calling out.”

Murphree said the Health Department is monitoring a dozen long-term care facilities with current outbreaks. She added that five other so-called congregate settings – detention facilities, group homes and similar places – have asked the Health Department for help.

The Omicron spread had prompted some area colleges and public school systems to reimpose mask requirements.

Also Monday, the Alabama Department of Public Health announced that it the federal government was resuming shipments of monoclonal antibodies that had been paused on Dec. 23. The treatment has proved successful at fighting off COVID-19 infections, although most treatments are not effective against the new variant.

Murphree said a Wal-Mart in Mobile County soon will be the first retail outlet to receive Paxlovid, a pill developed by Pfizer to treat COVID. It requires a doctor’s prescription.

Both the new pill and the monoclonal antibody treatments are in short supply, Murphree said.

“What we have plenty of right now is vaccine, a preventative measure,” she said. “So vaccine – vaccination and boosting – is still the best measure that anyone can take to preventing getting COVID.”

Murphree acknowledged that the vaccines have proven much less adept that preventing Omicron infections. But she said it reduces the chances of a severe illness. She added that combined with early signs that Omicron, itself, is less dangerous than earlier variants has provided hope that hospitals will avoid the worst of the overcrowding they experienced during the last wave.

“I’m keeping my fingers and toes crossed that we don’t see record numbers of hospitalizations with this wave, like we saw with the Delta wave back in August and September,” she said.

She added: “What I hope is that we will have a shorter time this way,” she said. “So hopefully, rather than the wave lasting a good, you know, eight-10 weeks, hopefully, it will last a shorter period of time.”