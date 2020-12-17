MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Widespread availability of the COVID-19 vaccine is still months away, but local doctors are already thinking about ways to encourage people to get the vaccine, especially minorities who may be hesitant.

The Medical Society of Mobile County had a zoom call with about 25 minority pastors on Thursday. The goal to give them good information about the vaccine so they can educate their congregations.

“We want to start having these conversations now before the vaccine gets here cause it’s so important,” said Dr. Nina Ford Johnson with the Medical Society of Mobile County.

With the COVID-19 vaccine now within reach, the Medical Society of Mobile County is kicking into overdrive to make sure people get vaccinated.

“Having your arm be a little sore after the injection site is nothing compared to having COVID cause we don’t know how COVID will affect a person,” Dr. Johnson said.

One group may be an uphill battle. A Kaiser Family Foundation study found that 35% of African Americans would probably or definitely not get the vaccine.

The hesitancy stems from the Tuskegee experiment and others.

“When you look back over the history of the African American community that’s what the hesitancy is because the question that keeps rising why when new medical science comes why are we the first ones to be tested with the experimental drugs,” said Rev. Alexander Zack Johnson Jr.

Working with pastors, the Medical Society of Mobile County is hoping they can reach the masses through religious leaders, to get the message out there that the COVID vaccine is safe and important to protect others.

“I understand the hesitancy and that’s why I feel the medical society and the medical community at large needs to be more transparent and that’s why we’re coming out we’re speaking with people,” Dr. Johnson said.

Part of the discussion was on distribution of the vaccine and in the coming months we could see churches as distribution sites.