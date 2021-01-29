MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Educators on Friday praised the decision to expand eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama.

“We’re very grateful to (Alabama State Health Officer) Dr. Scott Harris for working with Alabama and the nation to get our public school staff vaccines. Even child care workers is great, because many of our teachers, of course, have to have child care workers to help take care of their children.”

The decision announced Friday roughly doubles the number of people allowed to get vaccines, beginning Feb. 8.

But Mobile County Health Department officials echoed their state counterparts in warning the vaccine supply remains “critically” low.

“This is opening up eligibility to over 100,000 people in Mobile County,” said Rendi Muphree, the department’s top epidemiologist. “And it’s going to place incredible pressure on those locations that are trying to provide COVID vaccine in the fastest, best way as they can.”

Alabama officials this week record 2,491 novel coronavirus infections about students and employees at kindergarten-through-12th-grade schools.

Some school systems have gone back to remote learning amid rising infections. The Jackson City School System on Friday became the latest to make the switch. Thomasville High School temporarily went remote after an outbreak earlier this month. Both are in Clarke County.

The Alabama School of Math and Science, a public boarding school based in Mobile, sent its students home a week ago after several students tested positive for the virus.

Davis said Friday’s decision is a welcome development – even if supply is still limited.

“I think it’ll work itself out in time and, hopefully, we can push more to get more vaccines available over time.”

Peter Kupfer, another teachers union representative in Mobile County, told FOX10 News that his members constantly ask about the vaccine.

“The educators have been every day calling,” he said. “They have been reluctant to work.”

Even when teachers do not get sick, Kupfer said, many still miss time because of quarantine requirements when they have been in close contact with students or staff testing positive. That has placed a burden on the schools, he added.

“Short staffing has become a real issue,” he said.

Kupfer said he is confident superintendents will allow their employees to get vaccinated, even if it means they do so during school hours.

Harris on Friday promised that eight sites throughout the state will host mass vaccination events, giving out 1,000 shots a day. He said Mobile would be one of those places, but Murphree said the county Health Department needed some time to determine how Friday’s announcement would impact three vaccine clinics it has scheduled for next week.

“Give us some time to digest these things,” she said.

Murphree acknowledged that some people who do not meet the eligibility requirements have gotten vaccinated.

“Sometimes, there’s a very logical reason behind it, that you had some extra vaccine at the end of the day and you needed to get it in arms rather than throwing it away,” she said.