MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- With the real threat of severe weather this holiday weekend -- Mobile County Emergency Management Agency is on high alert.

"We're looking at straight line winds, possible tornadoes, pretty much the whole gamut," said Glen Brannan, Mobile County EMA Director of Plans & Ops.

Preparing for what Mother Nature could throw our way -- Mobile County EMA is on standby. Unlike other weather events, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has them approaching this potential threat much differently.

"In the past when we activated -- we'd have 75 to 100 people inside the building, but with this new era we've gotten into -- we're level 3 activation virtual, which is just our staff and some of the health staff that are here with us. We are doing everything else telephone, email, text," said Brannan.

With a stay at home order in effect -- this East Sunday will no doubt be different for a lot of families.

"Through all of this -- the thing I miss the most is being able to go and worship at my church," said one woman. "I still listen online -- but it's not the same from sitting in those pews."

"Not going to church, a lot of staying home, maybe some shopping, but trying not to go crazy," said one man.

"We are going to be in our own home before dark. We are expecting the storm to come late in the evening and we will be inside," said one man.

While there's no controlling what the weather will do -- they're praying for the best.

"You got to put it all in perspective. You got to know that God is there and he is still in control. He's still in control," said one woman.

Meanwhile, it will be a working holiday for EMA officials -- who urge everyone to pay attention to mobile alerts, especially people living in mobile homes.

"The National Weather is very much aware of what is going -- they will put warnings out as soon as they possibly can. But be prepared that if you're in manufactured housing -- you might want to get with friends or family that are in more substantial housing that will provide the extra protection that you may need," said Brannan.