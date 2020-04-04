Coronavirus

MOBILE Ala, (WALA) The Mobile County Health Department has released a statement confirming the fifth death in Mobile County from the coronavirus

The statement reads in part as follows:

"The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) is reporting the death of a patient who previously tested positive for COVID-19.This event marks the fifth death of a Mobile County resident.

The individual was a 56-year-old male. He had a history of underlying medical conditions. He presented to the hospital with known COVID-19 symptoms and was hospitalized."

In the statement the MCHD also reminds everyone to take the recommended precautions in order to slow the spread of the virus.

