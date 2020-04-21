Mobile County Health Department COVID-19 update for April 21st
FOX10 News Now Livestream. This live stream will stream breaking news, weather updates and events from local and national news sources.
Breaking with some of her neighboring state governors, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Tuesday sh…
The rate of increase in Alabama’s novel coronavirus count has been steadily declining, and h…
President Trump and members of the Coronavirus Task Force hold a press briefing for April 21st
Mobile County's health officer told members of the Mobile City Council Tuesday he's optimist…
The Senate passed a roughly $480 billion relief package Tuesday that includes hundreds of bi…
Florida Governor DeSantis Presser for April 21st
Coronavirus patients taking hydroxychloroquine, a treatment touted by President Trump, were …
Mobile Mayor Stimpson COVID-19 Update for April 21st
